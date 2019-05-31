  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’ve been thinking about adopting a dog into your family, this weekend might be the time to do it.

The Pennsylvania SPCA says they are waiving adoption fees this weekend due to overcrowding.

According to the PSPCA, they are helping the Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia due to an outbreak of severe respiratory infections at their shelter.

The outbreak has many dogs at ACCT Philly seriously ill, and the facility has been shut down over the health concerns.

So, the PSPCA has taken in some of ACCT Philly’s animals and now they are at full capacity.

Through Sunday, June 2, the PSPCA is waiving adoption fees on animals who have been at the shelter for more than two weeks.

For more information on the adoptable animals at the PSPCA, visit their website here.
Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24

