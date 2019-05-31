PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Baltimore Raven defensive lineman Haloti Ngata has officially retired as a black bird, and he says a hit on Big Ben was his favorite sack.
Ngata retired as a Raven this week, after stints with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles. During the retirement press conference, Ngata was asked which hit was the most memorable in his career and he says the hit on Ben Roethlisberger back in December of 2010 that broke his nose stood out the most.
“Haloti Ngata on his favorite hit: “Breaking Ben [Roethlisberger]’s nose. I didn’t do it on purpose.”
“Ngata messed Ben’s beak up pretty good on this play, but the QB did return and the #Steelers won the game 13-10 on a late TD pass to Redman”
Ngata says that he did not hurt Big Ben on purpose, but the hit was not appreciated by Steelers Nation at the time!