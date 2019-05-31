Comments
LANCASTER, Pa. (WPMT) — A 42-year-old Lancaster man has been charged with seven counts of retail theft after police say he stole more than $1,300 worth of soda pop over a six-week span at a CVS Pharmacy in Lancaster Township.
Edgardo Rosado-Ramirez was identified as the suspect in seven different retail theft incidents at the pharmacy, located on the 1200 block of Millersville Pike, according to Manheim Township Police.
Rosado-Ramirez is accused of:
- Stealing $105.44 worth of soda at 10:38 a.m. on April 1
- Stealing $180.92 worth of soda at 10:51 a.m. on April 1
- Stealing $138.38 worth of soda at 1 p.m. on April 4
- Stealing $108.48 worth of soda at 3:49 p.m. on May 6
- Stealing $103.46 worth of soda at 1:40 p.m. on May 18
- Stealing $97.05 worth of soda at 4:45 p.m. on May 23
- Stealing $634.46 worth of soda at 7:02 p.m. on May 26
- The total loss to the store was $1,367.79, police say.
Police filed seven criminal complaints against Rosado-Ramirez.
