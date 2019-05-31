  • KDKA TVOn Air

By KEITH SCHWEIGERT

LANCASTER, Pa. (WPMT) — A 42-year-old Lancaster man has been charged with seven counts of retail theft after police say he stole more than $1,300 worth of soda pop over a six-week span at a CVS Pharmacy in Lancaster Township.

Edgardo Rosado-Ramirez was identified as the suspect in seven different retail theft incidents at the pharmacy, located on the 1200 block of Millersville Pike, according to Manheim Township Police.

(Source: Manheim Township Police Dept.)

Rosado-Ramirez is accused of:

  • Stealing $105.44 worth of soda at 10:38 a.m. on April 1
  • Stealing $180.92 worth of soda at 10:51 a.m. on April 1
  • Stealing $138.38 worth of soda at 1 p.m. on April 4
  • Stealing $108.48 worth of soda at 3:49 p.m. on May 6
  • Stealing $103.46 worth of soda at 1:40 p.m. on May 18
  • Stealing $97.05 worth of soda at 4:45 p.m. on May 23
  • Stealing $634.46 worth of soda at 7:02 p.m. on May 26
  • The total loss to the store was $1,367.79, police say.

Police filed seven criminal complaints against Rosado-Ramirez.

