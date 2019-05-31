



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — NASA has selected a local aerospace company to help its astronauts land on the moon by 2024.

Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic, a commercial moon landing service provider, has been awarded $79.5 million as part of the NASA lunar landing program, Artemis.

The program’s goal is to have NASA astronauts land on the lunar surface by 2024. To complete that mission, scientific investigations must be conducted.

NASA awarded $79.5 million to Astrobiotic so the aerospace company can deliver scientific and technology payloads to the lunar surface. NASA says the instruments in those payloads are crucial to the success of the Artemis program.

Astrobotic will use the Peregrine Lander to complete the lunar delivery.

Two other commercial moon landing service providers also received awards from NASA. Each of the partners had to propose specific instruments to fly to the moon as part of their submissions.

According to NASA, Astrobiotic submitted a plan to send up to 14 payloads to Lacus Mortis — a crater on the northeastern part of the moon — by 2021.