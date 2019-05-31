Filed Under:Artemis Program, Astrobotic, Local TV, Moon Landing, NASA, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — NASA has selected a local aerospace company to help its astronauts land on the moon by 2024.

Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic, a commercial moon landing service provider, has been awarded $79.5 million as part of the NASA lunar landing program, Artemis.

The program’s goal is to have NASA astronauts land on the lunar surface by 2024. To complete that mission, scientific investigations must be conducted.

NASA awarded $79.5 million to Astrobiotic so the aerospace company can deliver scientific and technology payloads to the lunar surface. NASA says the instruments in those payloads are crucial to the success of the Artemis program.

Astrobotic will use the Peregrine Lander to complete the lunar delivery.

Peregrine Lander (Credit: NASA/Astrobotic)

Two other commercial moon landing service providers also received awards from NASA. Each of the partners had to propose specific instruments to fly to the moon as part of their submissions.

According to NASA, Astrobiotic submitted a plan to send up to 14 payloads to Lacus Mortis — a crater on the northeastern part of the moon — by 2021.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s