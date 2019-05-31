PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Travelers will be able to get nonstop flights to Germany this summer.
For the third year in a row, Condor Airlines is returning to Pittsburgh International Airport.
“We’re excited for Condor’s third season connecting Pittsburgh travelers nonstop to Germany and beyond,” the airport’s CEO, Christina Cassotis, said in a statement. “In addition to leisure travelers, numerous businesses, universities and organizations in Pittsburgh have ties to Germany.”
The airline says it will be offering four direct flights per week to Frankfurt, starting today. They will take off every Tuesday, Thursday, Fridays and Sunday until September 16.
According to the airline, fares for one-way departures start at around $280.
Condor says it’s the only airline that has nonstop service to Frankfurt from Pittsburgh.