Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for a female suspect following a shooting late Thursday night in the Beechview-Brookline neighborhoods.
According to police, officers found the victims near West Liberty Avenue and Saranac Street around 11:30 p.m.
They told police they’d met the shooter downtown where she agreed to go with them “to party.” But while in their car, police say there was some sort of confrontation and she pulled out a gun and fired.
One victim was shot in the arm. The other had injuries to his face.
Both men were taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.