Comments
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — If you recently purchased a lottery ticket from a mini-mart in Monroeville, check the numbers. You may have won $200,000.
The Pennsylvania Lottery says a winning Cash 5 ticket was sold Thursday at the Alstan Mini Mart on Monroeville Boulevard.
Whoever holds a ticket with the numbers 01-04-11-25-32 is the lucky winner of the $200,000 jackpot. They can only be identified after prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.
Alstan Mini Mart will also receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to the Lottery.