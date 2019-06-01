BREAKING NEWS:Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Leaves 12 People Dead
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Bishop Thomas Tobin, a Pittsburgh native, is facing backlash on Twitter after he tells Catholics that they should not support or attend LGBTQ Pride Month events.

In a recent tweet, he said that Pride Month events promote a culture that is “contrary to Catholic faith and morals.” He also said these events are harmful for students.

Bishop Thomas Tobin’s recent tweet reminded Catholics not to support or attend LGBTQ Pride Month events as they are “contrary to Catholic faith and morals.”

According to the Diocese of Providence’s website, where Tobin is now installed, he was a pastor in the Diocese of Pittsburgh before being installed as a bishop in Ohio.

After recent rises in sex-abuse allegations, the tweet was met with backlash.

Brain Sims said, “I think you meant to say that Catholic priests have promoted a culture and encouraged activities that are contrary to Catholic faith.”

Eric Sprankle tweeted something similar, saying Catholic mass “promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to humanism.”

In light of recent scandal in the Catholic church, Jason Bailey posted to Twitter saying, “Oh DO GO ON about things that are harmful to children, oh BISHOP OF THE CATHOLIC CHURCH.”

Tobin served in the Diocese of Pittsburgh from the year he was ordained, in 1973, until December 1992.

