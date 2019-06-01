BREAKING NEWS:Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Leaves 12 People Dead
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster went to prom at a Pittsburgh area high school Friday evening.

Smith-Schuster posted to his Instagram story saying that he attended the Chartiers Valley High School prom after student Anthony Molinaro asked him to go.

Photo Credit: (Instagram/@JuJu)

The Steelers’ wide-receiver and student matched wearing turquoise tuxedos before taking a limousine with friends to the dance.

Students that attended prom took to Instagram posting pictures with the 22-year-old professional athlete.

Ashley Teti posted a picture with Smith-Schuster to Instagram.

“Such a memorable last senior prom!! hangin with @juju,” said Teti on Instagram.

Ismoil Shokirov also posted a picture posing with the wide receiver.

View this post on Instagram

Best thing about prom was @juju

A post shared by Ismoil Shokirov (@shokirov10) on

“Best thing about prom was @juju,” said Shokirov on social media.

