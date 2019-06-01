Filed Under:Chartiers Valley, Chartiers Valley High School, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers, Prom


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster went to prom at a Pittsburgh area high school Friday evening.

Smith-Schuster posted to his Instagram story saying that he attended the Chartiers Valley High School prom after student Anthony Molinaro asked him to go.

The Steelers’ wide-receiver and student matched wearing turquoise tuxedos before taking a limousine with friends to the dance.

“Prom w/ my bro @amoli_13! Got a DM from him a while back about needing someone to go with, decided why not, had a litty night at his school! YouTube vid coming soon!”

Students that attended prom took to Instagram posting pictures with the 22-year-old professional athlete.

Ashley Teti posted a picture with Smith-Schuster to Instagram.

“Such a memorable last senior prom!! hangin with @juju,” said Teti on Instagram.

Ismoil Shokirov also posted a picture posing with the wide receiver.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Best thing about prom was @juju

A post shared by Ismoil Shokirov (@shokirov10) on

“Best thing about prom was @juju,” said Shokirov on social media.

Comments (2)
  1. Pat O'Malley says:
    June 1, 2019 at 9:20 AM

    Is it REALLY asking so much that you “journalists” learn to write a proper English sentence?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s