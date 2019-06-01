



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster went to prom at a Pittsburgh area high school Friday evening.

Smith-Schuster posted to his Instagram story saying that he attended the Chartiers Valley High School prom after student Anthony Molinaro asked him to go.

The Steelers’ wide-receiver and student matched wearing turquoise tuxedos before taking a limousine with friends to the dance.

“Prom w/ my bro @amoli_13! Got a DM from him a while back about needing someone to go with, decided why not, had a litty night at his school! YouTube vid coming soon!”

Students that attended prom took to Instagram posting pictures with the 22-year-old professional athlete.

Ashley Teti posted a picture with Smith-Schuster to Instagram.

“Such a memorable last senior prom!! hangin with @juju,” said Teti on Instagram.

Ismoil Shokirov also posted a picture posing with the wide receiver.

“Best thing about prom was @juju,” said Shokirov on social media.