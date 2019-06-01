MARS (KDKA) — NASA is taking over Mars this weekend, Mars, Pennsylvania, that is.
The Mars Exploration Celebration drew a huge crowd and space and tech lovers are getting the chance to learn about the planet and all the research that is being done there.
The three-day event is STEM-based and all about hands-on activities.
People are able to see NASA’s Curiosity Rovers which are used to learn more about the Red Planet.
“Everything we try to anticipate what we call the ‘ladder of life,’ looking for water and the most basic organic molecules, each step of the way we’re finding what we hoped to find and it’s just a really exciting field right now,” said NASA’s Chief Technologist Douglas Terrier.
Different robotics groups, members from the Carnegie Science Center and NASA are all attending this event and it continues tomorrow at 11:00 a.m.