BREAKING NEWS:Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Leaves 12 People Dead
Filed Under:Animal Story, Cute Animals, K-9 Comfort Dogs, Local TV, Pittsburgh Police


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police’s very first comfort puppy, Zane, hit the river this weekend to remind everyone to wear life vests.

Dressed in his very own personal flotation device, Zane patrolled The Point on the River Rescue boat.

“Zane was VIP (Very Important Puppy) on the River Rescue Boat and made sure to wear his personal flotation device at all times,” a tweet by the Pittsburgh Police read.

Zane even got a boat driving lesson from some of the pros.

This cruise across the river followed his first few days of attending obedience school.

The police shared an “un-bear-ably” cute pic of him on Twitter, all strapped in with his backpack and ready to hit the books. No summer break for this pup!

The police say that Zane will be ready to serve in 6-8 weeks.

After he’s sworn in, he’ll have a badge and all the rights of other K-9s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s