



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police’s very first comfort puppy, Zane, hit the river this weekend to remind everyone to wear life vests.

Dressed in his very own personal flotation device, Zane patrolled The Point on the River Rescue boat.

🐶🚤☀️ Zane was VIP (Very Important Puppy) on the River Rescue boat and made sure to wear his personal flotation device at all times. Have fun on the water but please remember to wear a life vest! #zaneupdate pic.twitter.com/O9yau0i44d — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 1, 2019

“Zane was VIP (Very Important Puppy) on the River Rescue Boat and made sure to wear his personal flotation device at all times,” a tweet by the Pittsburgh Police read.

Zane even got a boat driving lesson from some of the pros.

This cruise across the river followed his first few days of attending obedience school.

The police shared an “un-bear-ably” cute pic of him on Twitter, all strapped in with his backpack and ready to hit the books. No summer break for this pup!

📓✏️ Zane looking un-bear-ably cute for his first day of obedience school at @mpdogpark. 🐶🐾 He will be ready for larger crowds soon and he can’t wait to meet all of you! #ZaneUpdate pic.twitter.com/q9tnhh7qdy — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) May 30, 2019

The police say that Zane will be ready to serve in 6-8 weeks.

After he’s sworn in, he’ll have a badge and all the rights of other K-9s.