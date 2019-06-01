PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a party in Swissvale early this morning.
According to the police, the victim was inside a home on Ellesmere Avenue at a party when someone asked to leave.
Half an hour later, a person arrived as the victim was on the front porch. Detectives say the person who just arrived produced a rifle and shot the victim before fleeing the scene.
When police and first responders arrived, they discovered a man in his early 20s lying on the porch with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are still trying to identify the shooter and the victim.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).