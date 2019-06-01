Comments
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (CBS NEWS) – At least 12 people are dead, plus the gunman, and four injured in a shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal building, authorities said. The gunman died in an exchange of gunfire with police, who rushed to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. local time.
A local police officer was wounded while confronting the gunman. Chief James Cervera said in a news conference Friday that the officer was saved by his bullet-proof vest. Cervera pledged to visit the wounded officer by the end of the night.
For the latest updates on this story, visit CBS News.