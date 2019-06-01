BREAKING NEWS:Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Leaves 12 People Dead
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMHope in the Wild
    11:00 AMHometown High Q
    11:30 AMHometown High Q
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Mass Shooting, Virginia Beach


VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (CBS NEWS) – At least 12 people are dead, plus the gunman, and four injured in a shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal building, authorities said. The gunman died in an exchange of gunfire with police, who rushed to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. local time.

A local police officer was wounded while confronting the gunman. Chief James Cervera said in a news conference Friday that the officer was saved by his bullet-proof vest. Cervera pledged to visit the wounded officer by the end of the night.

For the latest updates on this story, visit CBS News.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s