PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman was arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $300 worth of items from Walmart.
According to the state police, the suspect pushed a cart full of unpaid items into the parking lot of the Uniontown Walmart.
They said there were 40 items in the cart, ranging from roses to cosmetics to clothes. The cart’s contents were totaled at $276.
After being confronted by Walmart Loss Prevention, the suspect surrendered the items and remained on the scene until state police arrived.