By Kristin Emery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A strong cold front swept through southwestern Pennsylvania and is now clearing skies and dropping temperatures 10-15 degrees cooler than average.

Monday morning will be chilly in the 40s with highs struggling to reach the lower 60s! The tradeoff is that we will enjoy abundant sunshine both Monday and Tuesday.

Tuesday morning brings even chillier air with lower in the upper 30s to lower 40s and even some patchy frost possible in low lying areas. Winds shift and warm air returns by Tuesday midday and highs reach normal levels in the mid-70s.

