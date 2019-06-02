PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Bethel Park Police issued a crime watch after an alleged series of attempted burglaries.

Police report that yesterday afternoon, around 2 p.m., a white male was seen reportedly trying to gain entry to a house on Bethel Church Road.

The Bethel Park Police Department issued a crime watch alert on Facebook that described the suspect.

They said the suspect was a white male wearing a white tank top, black shorts and a black baseball hat.

He was first spotted on Bethel Church Road near Sherwood Road. Police say the residents of the first house he tried to break into were home and scared the burglar off.

About 2 hours later, a male fitting the same description was allegedly observed trying to break into another house on Sandra Drive.

Bethel Park Police Department officers were called to the scene. They located the suspect and he was arrested for a warrant and “other violations.”

Police report the suspect had a messenger bag with new shoes and a Penguins jersey inside. They believe these items were taken from an unknown resident.

Their crime watch alert asks Bethel Park residents to check their security cameras and report any suspicious activity to crimewatch@bethelpark.net.