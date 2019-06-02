Filed Under:Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, City Of Duquesne, City of Duquesne Police Department, Drug Bust, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Friday morning at approximately 7:00 a.m. the City of Duquesne Police Department in collaboration with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office seized a small pistol, a small quantity of what they suspected to be cocaine, marijuana, digital scales, packaging materials, numerous cell phones, and cash.

When police executed the search warrant, three adults and five small children were in the home.

A 28-year-old male is facing charges of possession of an instrument of crime, two counts of possession of a narcotic, two counts of possession with an extent to distribute a narcotic and one count of criminal use communications facility. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

A 30-year-old female was charged with two misdemeanor accounts of endangering the welfare of a child.

A 29-year-old female is facing three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The pistol that was discovered at the scene and seized has not been reported stolen, but detectives are contacting the owner to find out why the gun was in the house.

The entire case was started through an anonymous tip.

