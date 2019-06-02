  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you plan on traveling to the airport this week, the Pittsburgh International Airport warns flyers to expect delays.

According to a tweet sent it sent out, construction on the parkway is expected to narrow I-376 down to one lane.

Traffic is expected between McClaren Road and the airport exit each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The airport tells travelers to give themselves extra time to get to the airport to catch their flights.

