PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you plan on traveling to the airport this week, the Pittsburgh International Airport warns flyers to expect delays.
According to a tweet sent it sent out, construction on the parkway is expected to narrow I-376 down to one lane.
If you’re coming to the airport on Monday or Tuesday, please be aware that, per @511PAPittsburgh, construction will narrow I-376 to 1 lane in both directions from McClaren Rd to the airport exit between 9 am-3 pm each day. Please allow yourself extra time to get to the airport.
— Pittsburgh International Airport (@PITairport) June 2, 2019
Traffic is expected between McClaren Road and the airport exit each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The airport tells travelers to give themselves extra time to get to the airport to catch their flights.