Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to the website Down Detector, Google Cloud is experiencing outages which are affecting the ability to use popular websites and mobile apps such as YouTube, Gmail, and Snapchat.
Google Cloud’s status website confirms the outage of Google Cloud Networking along with the Google Compute Engine.
Looks like something’s up with G Suite services–we’re checking into it, so stay tuned for updates or follow here: https://t.co/2SGW3X1cQn.
— G Suite (@gsuite) June 2, 2019
“We believe we have identified the root cause of the congestion and expect to return to normal service shortly,” Google told CNET.