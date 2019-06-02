  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMGod Friended Me
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Google, Google Cloud, Outage


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to the website Down Detector, Google Cloud is experiencing outages which are affecting the ability to use popular websites and mobile apps such as YouTube, Gmail, and Snapchat.

Google Cloud’s status website confirms the outage of Google Cloud Networking along with the Google Compute Engine.

“We believe we have identified the root cause of the congestion and expect to return to normal service shortly,” Google told CNET.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s