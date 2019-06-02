



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Does Pittsburgh really deserve JuJu Smith-Schuester?

The Pittsburgh Steeler’s wide receiver is shining off the field once again, this time by saving the day with the Steel City’s favorite condiment: Heinz Ketchup.

KDKA viewers sent in photos of JuJu handing out Heinz Ketchup at Kennywood Park on Saturday, days after the park was under fire for serving Hunt’s Ketchup, instead of Heinz.

Heinz Ketchup JuJu Smith Schuster Credit- Chuck Fallert Photo Credit: (Chuck Fallert)

Chuch Fallert was at Kennywood when JuJu began handing out the Heinz Ketchup.

“He walked over to where people were sitting enjoying their fries and asked who would like some real ketchup with their fries,” said Fallert. “People started running up to him and he gave them some Heinz Ketchup in little serving cups and once the bottle was gone he told everyone we are in for an amazing football season and he walked away.”

Pittsburgh sports fans also posted pictures of JuJu at Kennywood Park on social media.

Juju hanging out with his Prom friends at Kennywood lol pic.twitter.com/7fP2u4GMKp — Dale (@pghsportskipper) June 1, 2019

A petition asking park officials to switch back to Heinz Ketchup has garnered nearly 7,500 signatures.

This is not the first time this summer that Kennywood Park made news headlines for switching up their food selections. Earlier this year park visitors took to social media complaining that the park began using a different cheese for their famous Potato Patch French Fries.

Consider the #YINZvestigation closed. Kennywood’s Potato Patch will revert back to its traditional cheese sauce. Thank you for your feedback and passion; we wouldn’t be here without it! @fsmikey @FSBigBob @colin_dunlap @bubbasugly @RossGuidotti — Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) May 14, 2019

Kennywood Park has since reverted back to the original Potato Patch cheese, but park officials have yet to respond to the public’s outcry over ketchup.

When KDKA last asked park officials for a comment, they declined.