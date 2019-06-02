  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMKD/PG Sunday Edition
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Heinz Ketchup, Hunt's Ketchup, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kennywood Park, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Sports, Potato Patch, Potato Patch Cheese Sauce, Potato Patch Fries


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Does Pittsburgh really deserve JuJu Smith-Schuester?

The Pittsburgh Steeler’s wide receiver is shining off the field once again, this time by saving the day with the Steel City’s favorite condiment: Heinz Ketchup.

RELATED STORY: JuJu Smith-Schuster Goes To Chartiers Valley Prom After Boy Asks Him To Go

KDKA viewers sent in photos of JuJu handing out Heinz Ketchup at Kennywood Park on Saturday, days after the park was under fire for serving Hunt’s Ketchup, instead of Heinz.

Chuch Fallert was at Kennywood when JuJu began handing out the Heinz Ketchup.

“He walked over to where people were sitting enjoying their fries and asked who would like some real ketchup with their fries,” said Fallert. “People started running up to him and he gave them some Heinz Ketchup in little serving cups and once the bottle was gone he told everyone we are in for an amazing football season and he walked away.”

Pittsburgh sports fans also posted pictures of JuJu at Kennywood Park on social media.

A petition asking park officials to switch back to Heinz Ketchup has garnered nearly 7,500 signatures.

This is not the first time this summer that Kennywood Park made news headlines for switching up their food selections. Earlier this year park visitors took to social media complaining that the park began using a different cheese for their famous Potato Patch French Fries.

Kennywood Park has since reverted back to the original Potato Patch cheese, but park officials have yet to respond to the public’s outcry over ketchup.

When KDKA last asked park officials for a comment, they declined.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s