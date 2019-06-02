WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — To celebrate National Cancer Survivors Day, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh’s Survivorship Program hosted their annual picnic at Kennywood Park Sunday for patients and their families.
Kennywood donated 300 tickets to the survivors to enjoy a day at the park and extras were sold at a discounted rate for other family and friends wanting to attend.
This gave over 500 people a chance to enjoy rides, concessions and a picnic at the Main Pavillion.
The picnic was made possible this year due in part to an anonymous donor family along with a generous contribution for UnWINEd, an event hosted at Narcisi Winery that supports the Pediatric Hematology/Oncology and the Division of Blood and Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Therapies at UPMC Children’s.