PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local student is helping a former Miss USA pay for a double lung transplant.
Michele McDonald Boeke, a student at Knoch High School at the time, was named Miss USA in 1971 and remains the only Miss USA from Pennsylvania.
In 2018, she underwent life-saving double lung transplant surgery at UPMC.
However, the medical bills that came with are enormous.
A local student organized a “Pittsburgh’s Got Talent” fundraiser that took place at Pittsburgh Mills Mall on June 2.
Their hope was to raise $5,000.