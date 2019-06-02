  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMGod Friended Me
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Michele McDonald Boeke, Miss USA, Pittsburgh Mills Mall, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local student is helping a former Miss USA pay for a double lung transplant.

RELATED: Former Miss USA Undergoes Life-Saving Double-Lung Transplant At UPMC

Michele McDonald Boeke, a student at Knoch High School at the time, was named Miss USA in 1971 and remains the only Miss USA from Pennsylvania.

In 2018, she underwent life-saving double lung transplant surgery at UPMC.

However, the medical bills that came with are enormous.

A local student organized a “Pittsburgh’s Got Talent” fundraiser that took place at Pittsburgh Mills Mall on June 2.

Their hope was to raise $5,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s