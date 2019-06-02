  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A multi-vehicle crash on Boulevard of the Allies caused police to shut down access in both directions just before 3 a.m.

When police arrived on scene, they say they found a car that appeared to have traveled westbound into oncoming eastbound traffic before crashing into the medium.

Firefighters helped remove the two women trapped inside the car.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital.

According to the police, the driver was in critical condition while the passenger was in stable condition.

The two other cars driving in eastbound were damaged in the collision.

The driver of one vehicle was taken to Mercy in stable condition and the other driver was unhurt.

Police closed down the Boulevard of the Allies in several access points while investigators cleared the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

