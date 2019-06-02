  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Ohio, Pride Month


NEWARK, Ohio (AP) – Public opposition that included Ohio’s Republican House speaker has prompted a county library outside Columbus to cancel an LGBTQ program for teens.

The Newark Advocate reports the Friday event at the Licking County Library in Newark was scheduled ahead of the city’s Pride festival next weekend. It was supposed to feature a tutorial on drag queen makeup, crafts, games and a safe sex program.

RELATED STORIES:

It drew criticism on social media and a letter from Rep. Larry Householder, who vented about the makeup tips and called the event a “stunningly bizarre breach of the public trust.”

The Newark Ohio Pride Coalition responded by saying the program was privately funded.

The Delaware County Library, also in central Ohio, canceled a teen “Drag 101” event this week following hostile and threatening phone calls.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

