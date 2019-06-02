



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed 22-year-old Finnish goaltender Emil Larmi to a two-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2020-2021 season.

The goaltender is coming off a championship season in 2018-2019 with HPK, a team of Finland’s professional league, Ligga.

“Emil is coming off of a fantastic playoff run with HPK, and has proved himself to be one of the best goaltenders in Liiga,” said Penguins goaltending development coach Andy Chiodo in a press release.

In the same press release, Chiodo, who has extensively scouted Larmi in Finland also said, “He’s an athletic and mobile goaltender that reads the game well and is highly competitive. We are excited for Emil to join our organization as he transitions to life and hockey in North America.”

Larmi as played 3 seasons in the HKP as a starting goaltender. He has a .931 save percentage with an average of 2.07 goals-against. Over his career, he had 15 shutouts.

He finished the Liiga season third best with a goals-against-average of 1.94.

The average annual value of the contract with the Penguins is $700,000 at the NHL level.