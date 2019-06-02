Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania turnpike is closed from New Castle Area all the way into Ohio due to debris on the road.
According to 511pa.com, there’s a highway detour on 1-76 between exist 2-Gateway and 10-New Castle.
All eastbound motorists are motorists have to take the Ohio Pike Exist 234 East to 680 N Youngstown to Exit 11 Canfield/Poland Route 224 to I-376 East.
Then, motorists must enter at New Castle.
After a week of severe storms, there’s debris on the Turnpike that has to be cleared.