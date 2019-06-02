Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh Weather, Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Severe Thunderstorm Watch


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another round of severe weather is threatening the region.

Regions south of Pittsburgh are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 3 p.m.

Storms could bring wind up to 60 mphs wind and quarter-sized hail for Garrett and Preston Counties.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. that will remain in effect until 8 p.m.

Storms could produce hail up to the size of a lime as well as wind gusts topping out at 70 mph.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Ohio and West Virginia.

Areas included in the warning were New Martinsville, WV, Sardis, OH and Hannibal, OH.

