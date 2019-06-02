



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another round of severe weather is threatening the region.

Regions south of Pittsburgh are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 3 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Kingwood WV, Terra Alta WV, Rowlesburg WV until 3:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/bNYIToazt8 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 2, 2019

Storms could bring wind up to 60 mphs wind and quarter-sized hail for Garrett and Preston Counties.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. that will remain in effect until 8 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of DC, MD, OH, VA, WV until 8 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ZiWB3sBUB3 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 2, 2019

Storms could produce hail up to the size of a lime as well as wind gusts topping out at 70 mph.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Ohio and West Virginia.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including New Martinsville WV, Sardis OH, Hannibal OH until 2:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/0ZcnLDcwH5 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 2, 2019

Areas included in the warning were New Martinsville, WV, Sardis, OH and Hannibal, OH.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.