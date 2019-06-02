SWISSVALE (KDKA) — Police Say 21-year-old Charlton Mitchell admitted that he shot Jordan Lewis with an AR-15 rifle on the front porch of his home on Ellsmere Street in Swissvale early Saturday.

Mitchell told police he was armed with a handgun when he and another man went to a party at Lewis’ house. He claims Lewis asked to see the gun, then started pointing it and tell them to get out of his house.

Lewis says he tripped down the stairs and sprained his ankle, causing him to limp while trying to leave.

Police say he came back later with an AR-15 rifle and fired several shots, killing Lewis and wounding two others.

Detectives would soon turn their attention to Mitchell after he was taken to the hospital with that sprained ankle.

Mitchell told paramedics he sprained his ankle running out of a house after shots were fired at a party. Paramedics relayed that information to detectives, plus he matched the description of the gunman seen on surveillance videos walking away with a limp.

Mitchell eventually confessed to the shooting and told detectives where they could find the rifle. Armed with a search warrant, detectives found the weapon in the building on East 8th Avenue in Homestead where Mitchell stays with his girlfriend. They also found the ski mask he allegedly wore during the shooting a trash can by the building.

They also took numerous boxes of ammunition, magazines and AR-15 parts from his car.

Mitchell is currently in custody in the Allegheny County Jail. He is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, discharging a weapon into an occupied structure and recklessly endangering another person.