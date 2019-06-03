  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, MLB, MLB Draft, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Sports, Quinn Priester


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates have made their first selection in the 2019 MLB Draft.

With their first selection and the 18th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, the Pittsburgh Pirates select right-handed pitcher Quinn Priester from Cary-Grove High School.

The next selection the Pirates have is in overall selection number 38.

