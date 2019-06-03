Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates have made their first selection in the 2019 MLB Draft.
With their first selection and the 18th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, the Pittsburgh Pirates select right-handed pitcher Quinn Priester from Cary-Grove High School.
With the 18th pick in the 2019 #MLBDraft, the Pirates select Quinn Priester, RHP from Cary-Grove HS (IL).#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/DIeqYtauOS
— Pirates (@Pirates) June 4, 2019
The next selection the Pirates have is in overall selection number 38.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details