BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) – Police officials say they recovered $10,000 in addition to four pounds of marijuana in a recent drug bust.
Officials from the City of Beaver Falls Police Department, as well as agents from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, executed a search warrant at a home on 5th Avenue in Beaver Falls on Monday.
Authorities say they were able to seize approximately four pounds of marijuana, 154 marijuana cartridges, marijuana wax, two semi-automatic handguns and $10,000 of U.S. money.
Michael Tierney, of Beaver Falls, was also arrested during the raid on his Beaver Falls home.
He is now facing charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, device or cosmetic and person not to possess a firearm and other related crimes, according to police officials.