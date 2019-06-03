Filed Under:Beaver Falls, Beaver Falls News, City of Beaver Falls Police Department, Drug Bust, Local TV, Michael Tierney


BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) – Police officials say they recovered $10,000 in addition to four pounds of marijuana in a recent drug bust.

Officials from the City of Beaver Falls Police Department, as well as agents from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, executed a search warrant at a home on 5th Avenue in Beaver Falls on Monday.

Photo Credit: (City of Beaver Falls Police Department)

Authorities say they were able to seize approximately four pounds of marijuana, 154 marijuana cartridges, marijuana wax, two semi-automatic handguns and $10,000 of U.S. money.

Michael Tierney, of Beaver Falls, was also arrested during the raid on his Beaver Falls home.

He is now facing charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, device or cosmetic and person not to possess a firearm and other related crimes, according to police officials.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s