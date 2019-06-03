Filed Under:Butler, Butler County, Police Chase, Traffic Stop, trooper hurt

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA)-A Butler man faces a list of charges after allegedly leading police on a chase and injuring a trooper. State Police say Nicholas Masella, 23, was pulled over after he failed to stop on North Chestnut at New Castle Street in the city of Butler early Sunday morning.

Police say Masella fled from the traffic stop after admitting to drinking. At one point during the ensuing chase four passengers got out of the vehicle and were nearly struck as it sped off.

Police say Masella then drove into the side of a patrol car, injuring a trooper. Police later found him passed out behind the wheel of his truck.

