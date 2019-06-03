Filed Under:Chief Scott Schubert, Krabbe Disease, Local TV, Pittsburgh Police, Trooper Joshuas Journey, UPMC Children's Hospital


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Meet Commander Josh, the newest addition to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police family.

Josh is a 13-year-old boy who was born with Krabbe disease, a severe neurological condition that results from the loss of myelin in the nervous system.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert and his team visited with Josh at UPMC Children’s Hospital, where his room is decked out with all things law enforcement, according to a post on Facebook.

Chief Schubert, alongside the Pittsburgh Police comfort dog in training Zane, swore in Josh as a commander after they found out abou Josh’s passion for law enforcement.

For more information on Josh and his journey, visit the Trooper Joshuas Journey.

