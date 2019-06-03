Filed Under:Cash 5, Etna, Local TV, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pittsburgh News

ETNA (KDKA) — Another winning ticket has been sold in Allegheny County, this time at Etna Express on Butler Street in Etna.

The winning ticket was sold for the Friday, May 31 drawing and it matched all five balls drawn, winning $125,000.

The convenience store will receive a $500 bonus from the Pennsylvania lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Over 20,000 other winners across the state won prizes in the drawing.

The Pa. Lottery asks winners to sign their winning ticket, call the lottery offices and call the lottery at 717-702-8146.

