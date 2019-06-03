FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — Her name is Sharon and now she is a woman living in fear.

“I never thought I’d go through something like this,” she said.

Sharon’s terror began early Sunday morning inside her New Salem, Fayette County apartment.

“I was in bed and I thought it was thundering outside and I was like, ‘What was that?’ Before I made it halfway to my kitchen, they stopped, grabbed me on my neck and threw me to the floor,” Sharon explained.

Three men, all dressed in black, had broken into her home.

Sharon wasn’t able to really fight back to due suffering from multiple sclerosis and was pinned face-down on the floor.

“He said he was gonna shoot me or something,” she said. “I was just crying. Asking, ‘Don’t kill me, don’t shoot me in the back of the head.'”

One man kept Sharon pinned to the ground while the other two ransacked her apartment, knocking out ceiling tiles, knocking over furniture searching for something.

“I didn’t know what they were there for, they said they know what they’re there for and I told them I don’t have anything,” she recalled.

According to investigators and the victim, the entire incident only took a few minutes. When it was all said and done, all the alleged assailants got away with was a pack of cigarettes.

“They get away with a pack of cigarettes, you’re causing terror to this victim for a pack of cigarettes,” said Trooper Robert Broadwater.

The suspects are still on the run, but Sharon says her entire world is now changed forever.

“I don’t know if I’m ever going to go back.”