FOMBELL, Pa. (KDKA) – If your home was affected by flooding, you may be eligible for relief funding.
The Franklin Township Police Department posted on Facebook saying that they are now accepting surveys for those that suffered first-floor flooding damage during the recent storms.
Police officials are asking anyone that has flood damage to email the township secretary at: twpsecretary@soominternet.net.
Residents will be required to fill out a flood damage survey as part of the process.
In order to be eligible for relief funds, at least 25 homes and more than $19 million of damage must have occured from the storm.