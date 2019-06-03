PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Shoppers at Giant Eagle stores have noticed something is missing from the grocery store’s gift card gallery, Amazon gift cards.

The retailer says as of March 14, 2019 they won’t be selling Amazon gift cards.

A number of people have noticed that the store dropped Amazon in recent months.

In a statement Giant Eagle says:

“Delivering quality, value and variety is a top priority at Giant Eagle, and Amazon gift cards have been a popular way we’ve done this for customers. We are disappointed that Amazon has decided to discontinue selling its gift cards in our Gift Card Gallery.”

Shoppers have made Giant Eagle a destination for gift cards, as they can earn extra money off gas at GetGo convenience stores.

Giant Eagle says they will continue to talk with Amazon about offering the gift cards again.

“There have been examples in the past of retailers choosing to leave the Giant Eagle Gift Card Gallery, only to return at a later point. We will continue to keep the lines of communication open, should that opportunity present itself with Amazon.”