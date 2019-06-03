  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Johnsonville, Recall, Recalls, USDA


PITTSBURGH (CBS) — Johnsonville has issued a recall for ready-to-eat Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage products because they may be contaminated with plastic pieces that pose a choking hazard.

According to the USDA, the plastic pieces are hard and green.

(Source: johnsonville.com)

The products were packaged on March 12 and 13, and shipped nationwide and internationally.

They have the establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

(Source: johnsonville.com)

The following products are subject to the recall:

  • 14-oz. film, vacuum packages containing “Johnsonville JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage” with a “Best By 06/09/2019” date on the back of the package.

Officials say the products should not be consumed. They can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information on the recall, visit the USDA’s website here.

Or, visit Johnsonville’s website at this link.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s