PITTSBURGH (CBS) — Johnsonville has issued a recall for ready-to-eat Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage products because they may be contaminated with plastic pieces that pose a choking hazard.
According to the USDA, the plastic pieces are hard and green.
The products were packaged on March 12 and 13, and shipped nationwide and internationally.
They have the establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The following products are subject to the recall:
- 14-oz. film, vacuum packages containing “Johnsonville JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage” with a “Best By 06/09/2019” date on the back of the package.
Officials say the products should not be consumed. They can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
For more information on the recall, visit the USDA’s website here.