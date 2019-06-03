MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Up until now, the only information available from the Monroeville Mall shooting was from police statements and reactions from witnesses. But now, authorities are giving the first glimpse at the actual evidence from surveillance cameras.

The images show men from two rival groups entering the mall, cameras capturing punches thrown during the physical fights, then finally a gunman opening fire. Shoppers are also seen ducking and running for cover both outside and inside the mall.

The shooter, police say, is 21-year-old Brandon Noel. At a preliminary hearing Monday, a judge ordered him to stand trial in the crime.

Also standing trial for the shooting is Fordery Morris and Treysaun Lockett-Tillman.

They were also held for court along with Jamall Abdul-Rabb. A fifth suspect Jared Ogrosky did not appear in court.

Suspect number six was 23-year-old Brandon Murphy of McKeesport and police officials say he is still on the run. A warrant has been issued for his arrest as investigators continue to try and track him down.

The most serious charges are against Noel where police say 14 shots were fired into the building.

All of the 9mm cases discovered were tracked back to the same weapon.

Among those serious charges are aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, rioting and attempted homicide.