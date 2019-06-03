Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police say a man was stabbed in Pittsburgh’s North Side Monday afternoon.
According to police officials, emergency responders were called to the 1200-block of Federal Street just after 4 p.m.
Officers found a male suffering a stab wound to the abdomen on a sidewalk outside of a local business.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the stabbing or have information to call investigators at 412-323-7800.
