



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The next chance for rain comes in on Wednesday morning.

Cool, with highs in the mid- to low-60s are expected. Winds will be out of the northwest at 7-15 mph, so it will be breezy at times. Expect plenty of sunshine at times with hardly a cloud in the sky this morning into the early afternoon. Clouds start to move in from the northwest later this afternoon into the overnight hours.

Any cloud cover that moves in tonight won’t be enough to stop temperatures from plunging with dry and stable air in place. Overnight lows will fall to the mid- to low-40s.

The record low for the June 4 is a cool 41 degrees, so there is an outside chance we set a new record. It is not likely. Winds will pick up out of the south beginning Tuesday, and that means warmer weather will move in for the afternoon. KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is forecasting a high of around 74 for Tuesday.

Rain chances return early on Wednesday, lasting through the day. Smiley has the rain chance at 70% for the day on Wednesday, with a 30% chance for morning rain on Thursday.

Warmer air moves in behind the rain with highs on Thursday forecast to hit 80 degrees. A string of 80 degree days is forecast as we head into the weekend with 80s possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Smiley has a 30 percent chance for rain on Saturday, and says he wouldn’t be surprised if we see rain chances for Friday and Sunday. At this point we will keep those days dry.

