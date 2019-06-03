  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Frost in June? The rare occurrence could happen Monday evening into Tuesday.

Parts of northeastern Pennsylvania are under a Frost Advisory until 8 a.m. Tuesday, however, parts of western Pennsylvania could also see a layer of frost.

Photo Credit: (KDKA)

KDKA Meteorologist Ray Petelin says that frost this late into the year is almost unheard of.

“For us, a frost this late would be unprecedented, at least in respects to the record books,” said Petelin. “Pittsburgh’s latest frost on record was on May 29, 1894! Pittsburgh’s average last frost date is April 21.”

Photo Credit: (KDKA)

This time of year, Pittsburgh is usually in the clear. But the possibility of patchy frost in some of the regions highest elevation, mountainous areas is possible overnight, according to Petelin. The best chance to see frost is in the mountain valleys.

If you’re outside of the mountain regions, you’re safe. Ray says that frost is not expected outside of higher elevation regions.

