



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Plainclothes police officers arrested a drug dealer in Homewood Monday morning.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Zone 5 posted to Facebook that officers were conducting surveillance in the 7200-block of Frankstown Avenue when they witnessed 31-year-old Shawn Thomas Harris Jr. allegedly engaging in drug sales.

Harris was sitting on a milk crate outside of a market when officers say they witnessed Harris conduct four hand-to-hand drug deals.

Following his fourth alleged drug deal, Harris entered the market. This is when police officials say officers pursued Harris.

Officers say after they identified themselves as police Harris attempted to flee, breaking a window in the market during the process.

Authorities were able to detain Harris after a small struggle ensued.

Authorities discovered a stolen pistol and a “significant quantity of cocaine, crack cocaine, a digital scale, $464.00 cash and drug packaging materials.”

Harris also had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.

He was taken to Allegheny County Jail.