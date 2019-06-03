Filed Under:Local TV


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A multi-vehicle accident is causing major traffic delays on Route 28 outbound.

The accident occurred Monday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Route 28 between the Waterworks Drive/Freeport Road and the Gamma Drive/Beta Drive exit.

Two lanes were blocked off while emergency responders worked to clear the scene.

Officials have since reopened the road.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the accident or how the crash occurred.

