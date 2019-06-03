SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) — Former Slippery Rock University Chief of Police Michael Simmons is being charged with four felony counts: theft, theft by deception, access device fraud and receiving stolen property.

These charges were filed Monday, June 3 in the Butler County Magisterial District 50-3-01.

“While we are shocked that someone in this position of authority would exhibit such behavior, I want to assure everyone that at no time were Simmons’ actions any threat to the health, safety, and wellbeing of the campus community,” said Slippery Rock University President William Behre. “We have fully cooperated with the investigation and support the findings. At this point, all further action regarding Simmons is in the hands of the criminal justice system.”

The charges against Simmons stem from an independent investigation that took place at the request of the university. It was conducted by Trooper Todd Adamski of the Pennsylvania State Police Special Investigations Division after it was discovered irregularities in the police department budget. Simmons is being charged with theft of $24,477.33.

Simmons will be arraigned June 26 and all charged are expected to be waived to Butler County Common Pleas Court.

The former police chief was placed on administrative leave February 13 and then terminated February 26 once the irregularities were confirmed.