PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman accused sexually abusing a 4-year-old child in Westmoreland County was back in court Monday morning.
Tiffany Beeman waived her right to a preliminary hearing, and will now head to trial.
According to police, Beeman allegedly recorded the incident on her cell phone. Investigators say the boy’s father later found the video when Beeman left her phone in his vehicle.
“It appears she’s whispering to the child, most likely giving him instructions,” Tpr. Stephen Limani, of Pennsylvania State Police, said last month.
Investigators say Beeman’s motivation for the alleged incident was out of spite to frame a one-time romantic rival.
“Ms. Beeman was trying to have this poor 4-year-old child go through these experiences for all intents and purposes to blame someone else for teaching him these things,” said Trooper Limani.
CYS was making sure the child was getting proper counseling.
