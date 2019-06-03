Comments
WEST ALEXANDER (KDKA) — The lottery winnings in Western Pennsylvania just keep coming and this time it was a towing and crane garage in Washington County that sold a Pa. Lottery “Extreme Green” ticket worth exactly $707,978.
Berghoff Equipment & Towing Inc., a towing and crane service in West Alexander, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket from their print-on-demand terminal.
The $20 Fast Play game offers 20 progressive top prizes that start at $200,000.
The Pa. Lottery asks winners to sign their winning ticket, call the lottery offices and call the lottery at 717-702-8146.