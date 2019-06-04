



MONTGOMERY, Al. (KDKA) – A bill to chemically castrate sex offenders is just one signature away from being legal in Alabama.

The legislation is known as HB 379, according to CBS-affiliate WIAT. The bill would make sex offenders have to undergo chemical castration before they leave prision.

The permanent and physical punishment would be required for people convicted of certain sex offenses against children.

Republican State Representative Steve Hurst introduced the legislation saying, “They have marked this child for life and the punishment should fit the crime.”

Hurst hopes that the legislation would make a sex offender think twice before acting.

“If we do something of this nature it would deter something like this happening again in Alabama and maybe reduce the numbers,” said Hurst to WIAT.

According to LegiScan, the bill passed through the house and was delivered on the desk of Alabama’s Governor, Kay Ivey.