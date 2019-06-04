Comments (3)
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – According to reports, former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen is out for the rest of the season.
Philadelphia Phillies beat writer for MLB.com posted to Twitter saying that McCutchen will be forced to sit out following an ACL injury.
Andrew McCutchen tore his ACL. He will miss the rest of the season.
— Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) June 4, 2019
McCutchen sustained an injury in his left knee during a rundown on Monday night.
Oh geez. Big blow to the team.