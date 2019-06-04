  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Andrew McCutchen, Local TV, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Sports


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – According to reports, former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen is out for the rest of the season.

Philadelphia Phillies beat writer for MLB.com posted to Twitter saying that McCutchen will be forced to sit out following an ACL injury.

McCutchen sustained an injury in his left knee during a rundown on Monday night.

Comments (3)
  1. john L says:
    June 4, 2019 at 7:45 PM

    Oh geez. Big blow to the team.

    Reply

