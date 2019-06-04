  • KDKA TVOn Air

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (KDKA) – A third grader from Ohio has raised nearly $80,000 to help give K-9 dogs bulletproof vests.

Brady Snakovsky, an 9-year-old from Strongsville, is the CEO and founder of Brady’s K9 Fund.

His GoFundMe page, which has $77,000 raised towards its goal of $85,000, says he has a passion for helping K-9 dogs and their handlers.

(Photo Credit: Brady’s K9 Fund/Facebook)

His mission started when he set out to collect money to purchase one vest for a K-9 officer in need.

Now, Brady has vested 85 K-9s, and his GoFundMe page shares he has a waiting list of 57 more officers who want to give their K-9 partners vests.

“We believe K-9 officers deserve the same protection as human police officers,” the Brady’s K9 Fund website says.

“We are making it a priority to vest as many K-9 officers as we can to send them home at the end of their shift.”

An update on his GoFundMe asks people to continue to share Brady’s mission since that’s what allows him to keep giving vests to officers.

